NEW DELHI Jan 30 A wild, top-of-the-table
celebration is set to cost the new Indian table tennis champion
A. Amalraj a quarter of his winner's purse, the national
federation has said in a statement.
Pitted against six-time national champion Achanta Sharath
Kamal in the final of the men's event at the 73rd Senior
National and Inter-State Table Tennis Championships on Sunday,
Amalraj had a difficult job at hand.
The 25-year-old paddler conjured up a special performance
though to eke out an 11-8, 11-8, 12-10, 9-11, 7-11, 11-8 victory
before bursting into a bizarre celebration in the north Indian
city of Lucknow.
Amalraj, hopeful of qualifying for the London Olympics later
this year, first leapt on to the table and hurled his bat before
pumping his fists like a man possessed.
The umpire first showed him the yellow card but Amalraj did
not care and went merrily around the court, inviting a red card.
He also forgot to shake hands with his opponent until his
coach reminded him.
"Now he stands to lose 25 percent of his ($4,250) prize
money," the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) said in a
statement, adding the competition manager had recommended the
fine.
Even though TTFI claimed Amalraj was penitent, the paddler
did not sound so.
"I don't mind losing a portion of the money," said the
25-year-old.
"The celebration was not intentional and I did it in
excitement," he added.
"My national level goal has been achieved and I now want to
concentrate on even bigger goals. I am off to Germany to train
for the Asian and world championships," said the Commonwealth
doubles gold medallist.
($1 = 49.50 Indian rupees)
