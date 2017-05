Jordanians light candles during a show of solidarity with Japan against the Islamic State militants' killing of Japanese hostages Kenji Goto and Haruna Yukawa, in front of the Japanese Embassy in Amman Feruary 2, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

The killing of two Japanese nationals by Islamic State in Syria has prompted the Japanese Table Tennis Association to withdraw from tournaments in Kuwait and Qatar.

The JTTA had planned to send 33 competitors to the Kuwait and Qatar Open later this month, but withdrew on advice from the Japanese government for its citizens not to travel to the Middle East, Kyodo reported.

The Kuwait Open runs from Feb. 11-15, while the Qatar event in Doha is from Feb. 17-22. Both tournaments are part of the World Tour.

