Jun 15 (Reuters)
Tosei Reit Investment Corporation
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Apr 30, 2017 ended Oct 31, 2016 to Oct 31, 2017 to Apr 30, 2018
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 1.62 1.34 1.59 1.56
(+20.8 pct ) (+7.4 pct ) (-1.6 pct ) (-1.9 pct )
Net 657 mln 542 mln 597 mln 586 mln
(+21.2 pct ) (+5.1 pct ) (-9.2 pct ) (-1.8 pct )
Div 3,592 yen 3,371 yen 3,259 yen 3,202 yen
