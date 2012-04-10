* Gartner sees 2012 tablet sales up 98 pct at 119 mln units
* Apple mkt share seen at 61 pct, Android 32 pct -Gartner
* Microsoft to take 4 pct share in 2012, 11.8 pct in 2016
April 10 Microsoft's push into the
tablet industry will see only limited success, with the U.S.
software maker remaining a distant No. 3 behind Apple
and Google, research firm Gartner said on Tuesday.
"Despite PC vendors and phone manufacturers wanting a piece
of the pie and launching themselves into the media tablet
market, so far, we have seen very limited success outside of
Apple with its iPad," Gartner analyst Carolina Milanesi said in
a statement.
Gartner said it saw Microsoft winning 4 percent of the
market in 2012, with its upcoming Windows 8 platform, while
market leader Apple would control 61 percent of the market and
Google's Android platform 32 percent.
The research firm said it expected Microsoft's market share
to rise gradually, helped by enterprise purchases, but to reach
just 11.8 percent in 2016 as it lacks consumer appeal.
"Many vendors will wait for Windows 8 to be ready and will
try to enter the market with a dual-platform approach, hoping
that the Microsoft brand could help them in both the business
and consumer markets," Milanesi said.
In addition to traditional PC makers, Nokia, the
world's largest cellphone maker by volume, is set to unveil its
first tablet using Windows 8 software later this year.
Gartner said it expected the market to roughly double this
year, with all vendors in total selling 119 million tablets.