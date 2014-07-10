BRIEF-Unternehmens Invest: dividend of 0.35 euro per share
* FY earnings after taxes were marginally positive and amounted to 0.4 million euros (compared to 0.6 million euros in the previous year)
(Changes para 3 to show a Mubadala affiliate, not Mubadala, is part of consortium)
DUBAI, July 10 United Arab Emirates' Tabreed is heading a consortium that has acquired a concession to provide district cooling services in Abu Dhabi worth 1.05 billion dirhams ($285.9 million), the firm said on Thursday.
The 30-year contract involves buying the existing district cooling provider to Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi and will be funded through a combination of equity and a 20-year loan provided by First Gulf Bank, Tabreed said in a statement on Dubai's bourse.
Tabreed's consortium includes Mubadala Infrastructure Partners, an affiliate of Abu Dhabi state-owned investment fund Mubadala.
Mubadala holds a 14.3 percent stake in Tabreed, according to Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 3.6729 United Arab Emirates Dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Matt Smith)
FRANKFURT, April 28 Growth in bank loans to euro zone households set a fresh post-crisis record in March, while lending to companies and the supply of money also rose more than expected, fresh data from the European Central Bank showed on Friday.