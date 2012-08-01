(Refiles to clarify in para 7 that the co's recapitalisation was in March 2011)

ABU DHABI Aug 1 UAE utility firm Tabreed on Wednesday reported a 32 per cent rise in second quarter net profit, driven by its core chilled water business and lower finance costs.

The Dubai-listed firm said quarterly profit rose to 57.9 million dirhams ($15.7 million) from 43.8 million dirhams a year ago.

Total revenue for the second quarter was 296.6 million dirhams, up 3 percent compared to 286.6 million dirhams in the prior-year period.

Tabreed posted a net profit of 94.7 million dirhams for the first half of the year, up 25 percent.

It said net finance costs decreased by 33 per cent to 87.2 million dirhams in the six-month period due to the completion of the recapitalisation program in 2011. Revenue from chilled water, Tabreed's core business, rose 5 percent.

Formally known as National Cooling Company, Tabreed is among several Gulf firms which has had to restructure its debt after the property market boom ended abruptly in 2009.

In March 2011, the industrial cooling firm secured an extra 3.1 billion dirhams funding from state-owned fund Mubadala Development Co, helping it to tackle its debt pile.

The firm currently has 59 plants in the UAE and six plants across the Gulf region. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Rachna Uppal)