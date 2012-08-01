(Refiles to clarify in para 7 that the co's recapitalisation
was in March 2011)
ABU DHABI Aug 1 UAE utility firm Tabreed
on Wednesday reported a 32 per cent rise in second
quarter net profit, driven by its core chilled water business
and lower finance costs.
The Dubai-listed firm said quarterly profit rose to 57.9
million dirhams ($15.7 million) from 43.8 million dirhams a year
ago.
Total revenue for the second quarter was 296.6 million
dirhams, up 3 percent compared to 286.6 million dirhams in the
prior-year period.
Tabreed posted a net profit of 94.7 million dirhams for the
first half of the year, up 25 percent.
It said net finance costs decreased by 33 per cent to 87.2
million dirhams in the six-month period due to the completion of
the recapitalisation program in 2011. Revenue from chilled
water, Tabreed's core business, rose 5 percent.
Formally known as National Cooling Company, Tabreed is among
several Gulf firms which has had to restructure its debt after
the property market boom ended abruptly in 2009.
In March 2011, the industrial cooling firm secured an extra
3.1 billion dirhams funding from state-owned fund Mubadala
Development Co, helping it to tackle its debt
pile.
The firm currently has 59 plants in the UAE and six plants
across the Gulf region.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Rachna Uppal)