* Q4 profit 52.9 mln dhs vs 21.1 mln dhs yr-ago - Reuters calculations

* FY net profit rises 34 pct to 182.7 mln dirhams

* Profit driven by core chilled water business

DUBAI, Feb 1 UAE utility firm Tabreed's fourth-quarter net profit more than doubled, backed by strong performance at its core chilled water business and an increase in total capacity.

Dubai-listed Tabreed, which received funding from state-owned fund Mubadala to restructure debt last year, saw quarterly profit rise to 52.9 million dirhams ($14.40 million) from 21.1 million dirhams year-ago, according to Reuters calculations.

Reuters calculated the fourth quarter profit from previous financial statements. The company reported a net profit of 129.8 million dirhams for the nine-month period ending Sept. 30, 2011.

Tabreed's full-year net profit rose 34 percent to 182.7 million dirhams, the company said in a statement. Group revenues rose 9 percent to 1.1 billion dirhams, with its main chilled water division accounting for 943.8 million dirhams of the overall revenues.

"Our strategy will remain constant in the year ahead as we complete our build-out program and build upon the notable achievements of 2011," Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Tabreed's chairman, said in the statement.

The company said it added 11 plants during 2011 and an additional 8 percent in overall capacity.

Tabreed is among several Gulf companies which has had to restructure its debt after an economic boom, fuelled by record-high oil prices and easy credit, ended abruptly and caused a property market crash.

In March 2011, Tabreed secured an extra 3.1 billion dirhams funding from state fund Mubadala, helping it to tackle its debt pile.

Its debt-to-equity ratio stood at 0.93 percent at the end of 2011, compared to 3.15 percent at the end of the previous year.

Mubadala currently owns 27.3 percent of Tabreed.

Tabreed shares have risen 9.5 percent year-to-date. They have fallen 60 percent in the last year, according to Reuters data. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by David French)