BANGKOK Dec 15 Thailand's Total Access Comminication Pcl :

* Plans to pay a special dividend of 16.46 baht ($0.52) a share for 38.9 billion baht ($1.24 billion)on Jan 12, it said in a statement to the stock exchange

* Of the 16.46 baht, 11.03 baht will come from its after-tax accumulated profit and the rest from profit in the first nine month of this year

* Its board also approved plan to seek 30 billion baht loans from domestic financial institutions to restructure its finance and other expansion($1 = 31.35 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)