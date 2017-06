BANGKOK Feb 10 Thailand's Total Access Communication Pcl :

* To invest 40 billion baht ($1.3 billion) in three years and plans to take part in the bidding for 3G-2.1GHz license this year, the company said in a statement

* Expects to complete network upgrade nationwide by the end of 2012

* Earlier this week, TAC reported a 19 percent fall in quarterly net earnings due to the impact of a flood crisis last year and higher costs.

($1 = 30.75 Baht)