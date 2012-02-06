BANGKOK Feb 6 Thailand's second-largest mobile phone operator, Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC) , reported a 19 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday due to the impact of floods, higher regulatory costs and compensation for network outage.

TAC, controlled by Norway's Telenor, posted a net profit of 2.38 billion baht ($77 million) in October-December , versus 2.95 billion a year earlier and 2.3 billion average forecast by 10 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

TAC, which has about 30 percent of the Thai market, reported a net profit of 11.81 billion baht in 2011, up from 10.89 billion a year earlier.

Recent floods affected subscriber growth in the fourth quarter, normally peak season for mobile usage, while TAC began paying a higher concession fee at 30 percent of its revenue to a state firm in September 2011, up from 25 percent earlier.

TAC competes with market leader Advanced Info Service Pcl and third-ranked True Move, a unit of True Corp .

Shares in TAC, valued at $5.3 billion, have underperformed its rivals in the past three months as the market priced in the weak earning outlook and higher regulatory costs.

The stock fell 6 percent in the October-December quarter, underperforming a 12 percent rise in the broader market. ($1 = 30.96 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Sugita Katyal)