BANGKOK May 3 Thailand's second-largest mobile
phone operator, Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC),
reported a 10 p ercent fa ll in quarterly net profit on Thursday
as higher concession fees outweighed an increase in revenue from
non-voice services.
TAC, controlled by Norway's Telenor, posted a net
profit of 2.99 billion baht ($96.89 million) i n January-March,
versus 3.33 billion a year earlier and a 3.16 billion average
forecast by seven analysts surveyed by Reuters.
TAC, which has about 30 percent of the Thai market, competes
with market leader Advanced Info Service Pcl and
third-ranked True Move, a unit of True Corp.
TAC began paying a higher concession fee of 30 percent of
its revenue to a state firm in September last year, up from 25
percent earlier.
Shares in TAC, valued at $6.37 billion, have outperformed
the market in the past three months on expectations that the
company would benefit most from an auction of new
third-generation mobile service licences, expected to take place
in the third quarter.
($1 = 30.86 baht)
