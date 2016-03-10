March 10 Yum Brands Inc owned Taco Bell
upped the ante in the breakfast wars, launching a nationwide $1
breakfast menu in a bid to compete with other fast-food chains
that are cashing in on the trend.
The $1 morning value menu will feature new items such as the
mini skillet bowl, breakfast soft taco along with the grilled
breakfast burrito, which it already offers.
Taco Bell is the latest fast-food chain to jump on the wagon
of offering breakfast items, encouraged by a shift in eating
habits away from traditional cereals and a preference for
breakfast items throughout the day.
Taco Bell's dollar meal also adds heat to the "value price
war" which was sparked off by the all-day breakfast offered by
McDonald's Corp forcing competitors Wendy's Co
to introduce the "4 for $4" and Burger King's "5 for $4" meals.
McDonald's introduced its all-day breakfast in the United
States in October last, year a move that buoyed its latest
quarterly results.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)