May 11 Mexican restaurant chain Taco Bueno has
hired North Point Advisors to advise on a sale of the company,
which could be valued at as much as $175 million, according to
peo ple fam iliar with the situation.
Taco Bueno's owner Palladium Equity Partners, a private
equity firm, has tried to shop the company two times in the past
but was unsuccessful, ac cording to one of the sources, who spoke
on condition of anonymity.
Palladium Equity Partners declined to comment through a
spokesperson. North Point Advisors and Taco Bueno could not be
reached for comment.
Founded in 1967, Taco Bueno has more than 190 restaurant
locations throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas,
Kansas, Missouri and New Mexico. Its competitors include
Chipotle Mexican Grill and Taco Cabana, owned by Fiesta
Restaurant Group Inc
Sales at the Farmers Branch, Texas-based company have
s tagnated in recent years. Including both company-owned and
franchised stores, Taco Bueno generated sales of roughly $206
million in 2010, compared with $201 million in 2009 and $207
million in 2008, according to Nation's Restaurant News.
The chain has about $23 million to $25 million in earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) -
a measure of cash flow - according to a second source.
Taco Bueno might sell for 6 to 7 times EBITDA, said a third
source.
Palladium acquired Taco Bueno's parent company, TB Corp, in
2005 from private equity firm Jacobson Partners. Taco Bueno was
previously owned by CKE Restaurants, the parent to chains like
Hardee's and Carl's Jr.