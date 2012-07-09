SAN FRANCISCO, July 9 Fitch Ratings on Monday
downgraded nearly $212 million of Tacoma, Washington, general
obligation bonds, citing a sharp drop in reserves and the city's
limited progress in tackling recurring deficits.
"Tacoma's general fund operations have experienced four
consecutive years of operating deficits and appear likely to
face additional pressure over the next several years," Fitch
said in a statement.
Fitch said it lowered $23.5 million of Tacoma's unlimited
tax general obligation bonds to 'A+' from 'AA' and downgraded
$188.2 million of the city's limited tax general obligation
bonds downgraded to 'A' from 'AA-'.
Fitch also said it assigned a negative outlook to the debt,
reflecting "concern that actions necessary to restore balance to
general fund operations will likely require politically
difficult service reductions, use of general fund balance, or
both."
The rating agency affirmed its 'A+' rating on $28.1 million
of Tacoma's convention center and parking revenue bonds, and
revised the outlook on the debt to negative from stable.
"Coverage for the revenue bonds remains satisfactory though
slightly more pressured given the city's recent debt
restructuring, which results in an escalation of annual
servicing costs over the next several years," Fitch said.