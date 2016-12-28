SAO PAULO Dec 28 Two of three shareholders
sharing control of Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica SA
have agreed to sell their stake in the Brazilian
power transmission company to Colombia's Interconexión Eléctrica
SA for 1.06 billion reais ($324.3 million).
The shareholders, Fundo de Investimento em Participações
Coliseu and Fundo de Investimento em Ações Taurus, have sold
26.03 percent of Taesa's voting capital, or 14.88 percent of its
outstanding shares, according to a securities filing on
Wednesday.
Before the transaction, FIP Coliseu, FIP Taurus and Cia
Energética de Minas Gerais SA together held 68.76
percent of Taesa's voting capital.
Under the terms of the deal, Interconexión Eléctrica will
acquire all of FIP Coliseu's and FIP Taurus' stakes, equivalent
to 41.6 percent of Taesa's controlling block, the filing said.
Cemig, as Brazil's third biggest power utility is known, has
been selling Taesa shares throughout the second half of the year
to raise cash and cut debt.
The deal, signed on Tuesday, is subject to approval by
antitrust watchdog Cade and power regulator Aneel.
($1 = 3.2689 reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano. Editing by Jane Merriman)