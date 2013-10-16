FRANKFURT Oct 16 Under fire for a potential
conflict of interest, the chief executive of German property
company TAG Immobilien will transfer all of his
private real estate investments to a trustee by the end of the
year, TAG said on Wednesday.
A newspaper alleged earlier this month that Rolf Elgeti was
not fulfilling his fiduciary responsibility to look after the
best interests of his shareholders.
"I want to counteract the uncertainty that has arisen with
all the means at my disposal and underscore that the future of
TAG is my top priority," Elgeti said in a statement on
Wednesday.
"Shareholders, tenants, partners and employees have been and
continue to be the focus of my professional interest since I
took office."
German weekly Welt am Sonntag reported on Oct. 6 that Elgeti
had demonstrated poor judgement in some of his own property
transactions and that the company had overpaid on other deals,
sending shares as much as 12 percent lower.
The newspaper said Elgeti's private investments in various
companies buying and managing real estate constituted a conflict
of interest with TAG, citing specifically the purchase of a
high-rise in the northern German city of Rostock by a company in
which Elgeti holds a stake.
TAG Immobilien, a German midcap, last week said it would
commission an external review to dispel the allegations made by
the paper and expressed its support of the CEO.
The company has said its supervisory board had been informed
of Elgeti's stakes in 23 real estate-owning companies and that
his contract allowed him to maintain his investments as long as
there was no conflict of interest or negative impact on his
work.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by David Cowell)