(Changes sourcing, adds closing share price)
BERLIN/FRANKFURT Aug 5 The chief executive of
German real estate company TAG Immobilien is looking
for parties interested in buying the group, several banking
sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
Chief Executive Rolf Elgeti is informally looking for a
buyer for the group, German business daily Handelsblatt had
earlier reported in an advance copy of an article to be
published on Wednesday.
The paper cited Elgeti as saying he was not currently
holding definite talks.
"The situation today is that I am not holding concrete talks
over a sale of TAG Immobilien," he said.
"I have always said: I will not stand in the way of a good
offer for shareholders," the paper quoted him as saying.
The sources told Reuters that Elgeti has so far not found
any interest.
TAG Immobilien's portfolio comprises around 70,000
residential apartments. The company has a market capitalisation
of around 1.16 billion euros. It was not immediately available
for comment late on Tuesday.
Its shares closed up 4 percent at 9.15 euros.
(Reporting by Kathrin Jones, Alexander Huebner, Arno Schuetze,
and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Erica Billingham and Jane
Merriman)