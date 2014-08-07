UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate confirms Acosta to head Labor Dept
WASHINGTON, April 27 R. Alexander Acosta was confirmed on Thursday by the U.S. Senate to head the Labor Department, making him the first Hispanic member of President Donald Trump's cabinet.
Aug 7 TAG Immobilien AG : * CEO says is currently not in sales talks but does not rule out any option * CEO says has always made clear that he is a big fan of sector consolidation
WASHINGTON, April 27 R. Alexander Acosta was confirmed on Thursday by the U.S. Senate to head the Labor Department, making him the first Hispanic member of President Donald Trump's cabinet.
* Town and country financial corporation reports first-quarter 2017 net income and dividend