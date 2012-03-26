* Purchase price includes 800 mln euros debt

* Second-largest sale in real estate in Germany this year

* Investors interested in property as safe haven

* Real estate sales from BayernLB, government to follow (Adds confirmation of deal, details)

FRANKFURT, MARCH 26 - TAG Immobilien is to buy 25,000 flats for 960 million euros ($1.3 billion) from BayernLB , the second-largest real estate sale in Germany this year as prices rise and interest in property as a relatively safe investment increases.

Its shares rose 2 percent to 6.74 euros at 1420 GMT, beating a 0.9 percent increase in the small-cap index SDAX, as the Hamburg-based group doubled the number of flats it owns with the purchase of DKB Immobilien, which holds the flats.

TAG had sold new shares, raising 127 million euros, to buy the flats, located mainly in the eastern German states of Thuringia, Saxony and Mecklenburg-West Pomerania. The purchase price includes 800 million euros in debt.

In the largest real estate sale this year, a consortium led by Patrizia Immobilien agreed to buy the property assets of Germany's biggest public-sector bank, LBBW, for 1.4 billion euros.

Real estate investment in Germany has attracted growing investor interest after the economy escaped the euro zone crisis largely unscathed and as prices for residential property rose 5.5 percent last year, outstripping inflation.

More large real estate transactions are in the works.

BayernLB, a bank owned by German state Bavaria, is working on the sale of 32,000 flats in its GBW unit, which the European Commission has asked it to sell after it received state aid during the financial crisis.

In addition, the German federal government plans to sell TLG Immobilien, which holds around 11,500 flats, 270 retail outlets, 75 offices, hotels and care homes for the elderly.

($1 = 0.7540 euro) (Reporting by Peter Dinkloh and Kathrin Jones)