BRIEF-Ultra Chip announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.567 per share to shareholders for 2016
Sept 25 Tagmaster AB
* Tagmaster becoming partner with Axis
* Says integrate its new reader family, XT-series, with Axis newly launched AXIS A1001 network door controller
* Says integration of Taqgmaster XT-series and AXIS A1001 offers a complete physical access control system, including external gates and parking facilities
DAR ES SALAAM, April 19 Vodacom Tanzania Plc, a subsidiary of South Africa's Vodacom Group, has extended the offer period for its initial public offering by three weeks to give local investors more time to take part in the share sale, an official from the market regulator said on Wednesday.