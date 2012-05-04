ISTANBUL May 4 Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc
(TAI), which supplies F-16 warplanes and other military
aircraft, plans to hold an initial public offering (IPO) in the
last quarter of 2012 or the first quarter of 2013, general
manager Muharrem Dortkasli told Reuters on Friday.
The firm plans to sell at least 20 percent of its shares in
the IPO, he said, adding that the company valuation will be
around "several billion dollars". Proceeds from the sale will be
used for buyouts in Turkey, Europe or the U.S. or for taking
part in international projects, Dortkasli said.
Ankara-based TAI was established to co-produce General
Dynamics/Lockheed Martin's F-16 aircraft for the Turkish
Air Force in 1984. TAI's current shareholders are the Turkish
Armed Forces Foundation, the Undersecretariat for Defence and
the Turkish Aeronautical Association.