BRIEF-Anterogen raises 10 bln won via rights issue
* Says it raised 10 billion won via rights issuance of 490,196 shares of the company
March 5 Guangdong Taiantang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says China Great Wall Asset Mgt's stake in the company to fall below 5 percent after unloading 2.11 million shares between Feb 26 to Mar 3
* Hamilton Thorne reports record revenue growth for quarter and year-ended December 31, 2016