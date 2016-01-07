Jan 5 Taiji Computer Corp :

* Says updates shares issuance for stake acquisition and funds raising, which was initially announced on Dec. 23, 2015

* Revises issue price to 36.02 yuan per share from 36 yuan per share

* Says to issue shares at 47.86 yuan per share in the private placement, instead of 47.84 yuan per share, aiming to raise up to 2 billion yuan

* Says Powerleader to hold 7 percent stake in the company up from 0 percent and top shareholder's stake decreased to 31.62 percent from 37.5 percent

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2uOR4O

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)