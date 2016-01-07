BRIEF-Verint says awarded multimillion dollar government cyber security project
* Verint awarded multimillion dollar government cyber security project
Jan 5 Taiji Computer Corp :
* Says updates shares issuance for stake acquisition and funds raising, which was initially announced on Dec. 23, 2015
* Revises issue price to 36.02 yuan per share from 36 yuan per share
* Says to issue shares at 47.86 yuan per share in the private placement, instead of 47.84 yuan per share, aiming to raise up to 2 billion yuan
* Says Powerleader to hold 7 percent stake in the company up from 0 percent and top shareholder's stake decreased to 31.62 percent from 37.5 percent
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2uOR4O
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Verint awarded multimillion dollar government cyber security project
* HUGO GAMES A/S SAYS CEO SUBSCRIBES FOR SHARES IN CO'S RIGHTS ISSUE