Jan 17 Chongqing Taiji Industry Group Co Ltd

* Says expects 2013 net profit at about 13 million yuan ($2.15 million) versus net loss of 219.9 million yuan previous year

* Says to swing to profit in 2013 due to higher margins, land compensation and govt subsidies

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/guf26v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0557 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore Newsrooms)