HONG KONG May 28 Chinese insurer Taikang Life
Insurance has appointed three banks to help manage a
planned Hong Kong initial public offering of about $3 billion
slated for the fourth quarter of 2015, IFR reported on Thursday,
citing sources familiar with the plans.
Taikang Life, in which Goldman Sachs owns a minority stake,
mandated China International Capital Corp (CICC), Credit Suisse
and Goldman as joint sponsors for the IPO, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters publication.
Taikang Life did not immediately respond to a Reuters
request for comment on the IPO plans.
The deal would follow a series of share sales by Chinese
brokerages, banks and insurers in Hong Kong that is set to make
2015 the busiest year for the financial services sector since
2010.
Huatai Securities Co Ltd last week raised about
$4.5 billion, pricing its Hong Kong share offering on top of
expectations.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Additional reporting by Engen
Tham in Shanghai; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Anand
Basu)