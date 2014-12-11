KUALA LUMPUR Dec 11 Malaysian real estate firm
IOI Properties Group Bhd said on Thursday it had no
plans to manage the owner of the Taipei 101 skyscraper it wants
to buy into, after the Taiwan government said it opposed foreign
control of the landmark.
IOI Properties, controlled by Malaysian billionaire Lee Shin
Cheng, last week said it was planning to buy a stake in Taipei
Financial Center Corp (TFCC) for about $790 million.
Taiwan's investment regulator, however, said they would give
the deal a strict review after the finance minister said the
iconic skyscraper should not be controlled by foreigners.
In a statement, IOI said it never intended to seek
management control of the TFCC. The company has previously said
the purchase would provide it with stable income from a landmark
building that is one of the world's tallest.
Taipei 101's tenants include Google Taiwan, the Taiwan Stock
Exchange Corp, KPMG and BNP Paribas.
IOI Properties, with a market value of $2.25 billion, said
it would finance the purchase with bank loans and/or internally
generated funds.
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Miral Fahmy)