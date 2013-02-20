TAIPEI Feb 20 The board of Taishin Financial
will seek support from the finance ministry for a
merger with Changhwa Bank, Taishin said on Wednesday.
It said Changhwa Bank would be the surviving entity, a
change from the original plan discussed in 2005. The finance
ministry is Changhwa's second largest shareholder.
Shares of Taishin Financial and Changhwa Bank surged to
their highest since 2011 on Wednesday after a newspaper reported
that a merger between Taishin and its bigger rival could go
through after having been stalled for more than six years.
Taishin paid T$36.6 billion ($1.24 billion) to become
Changhwa's biggest shareholder in 2005.
