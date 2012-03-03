TAIPEI, March 3 Nomura Holdings
and billionaire investor George Soros have cut their stakes in
Taishin Financial to about 1 percent each from about 3
percent last year, marking the latest exodus by foreign
investors from Taiwan's over-banked market.
"Soros thought that Taishin's problem is an indication of
Taiwan's problems," said Welch Lin, chief financial officer of
Taishin.
"The industry is over-banked. The spread is the
second-lowest in Asia after Japan. There needs to be
consolidation," Lin told reporters on the sidelines of a
business event.
A crowded market and limited access to the huge China market
have weighed on Taiwan banks. Their return on assets in 2011 was
0.53 percent, the lowest among banks in Asia excluding Japan,
according to Fitch Ratings in Taiwan.
Private equity fund Newbridge Capital cut its stake in
Taishin to 6.55 percent in December from 14.82 percent,
including selling a 3.45 percent part to Cathay Financial
, Taiwan's largest financial holding firm, for $155
million.
Newbridge sold the remaining 3.1 percent stake to a group of
investors led by Taishin's chairman, Lin said.
Carlyle Group has begun the process of selling its
stake in Taiwan's Ta Chong Bank Ltd, and smaller rival
Longreach has started a similar process to sell its stake in
EnTie Bank, sources have said.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; editing by Jonathan Standing)