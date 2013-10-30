(Adds NCC, fund manager comments, background)
TAIPEI Oct 30 Taiwan's National Communications
Commission (NCC) said on Wednesday six companies would pay
T$118.65 billion ($4.03 billion), more than triple the original
offer price, for 12 domestic fourth-generation (4G) mobile
spectrum licenses as the bidders try to seize market share in
the high-margin business.
The world's largest electronics assembler, Hon Hai Precision
Industry, won two licenses as it seeks diversify
beyond its traditional contract manufacturing business.
Other winners included Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd,
Taiwan Mobile Co Ltd, Far Eastone Telecommunications
Co Ltd, Asia Pacific Telecom Co, and a
company backed by Ting Hsin International Group.
Taiwan's offer of 4G licenses comes late in Asia and behind
Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the Philippines.
The total bidding price was 231 percent higher than the
total original offer price. NCC chairman Howard Shyr told a
press conference that bids from non-operators helped drive up
prices.
Hon Hai is paying T$9.18 billion for two licenses in the
lower 700MHz and 900MHz bands at a premium of 48 percent and 13
percent respectively.
"Winning the 4G licenses is a good way for Hon Hai to
diversify its business as the profit margin is much better than
its current businesses," said Aaron Chen, a fund manager at
Capital Securities Investment Trust in Taipei. "Ultimately,
whether or not it will succeed depends on if it can expand into
the Chinese market and other overseas markets."
The NCC is releasing a total of 270MHz of frequency spectrum
in the 700MHz, 900MHz and 1800MHz bands for 4G service.
($1 = 29.4165 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Additional reporting by Faith Hung;
Editing by Jeremy Laurence)