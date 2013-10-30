TAIPEI Oct 30 Taiwan's National Communications Commission said on Wednesday six companies would share 12 local fourth-generation (4G) mobile spectrum licenses with a total value of T$118.65 billion ($4.03 billion).

The world's largest electronics assembler Hon Hai Hon Hai Precision Industry won two licenses, as it seeks diversify beyond its traditional contract manufacturing business.

Other winners included Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan Mobile, Far Eastone Telecommunications, Asia Pacific Telecom Co, and a company backed by Ting Hsin International Group.

The NCC is releasing a total of 270MHz of frequency spectrum in the 700MHz, 900MHz and 1800MHz bands for 4G service. ($1 = 29.4165 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)