TAIPEI Oct 30 Taiwan's National Communications
Commission said on Wednesday six companies would share 12 local
fourth-generation (4G) mobile spectrum licenses with a total
value of T$118.65 billion ($4.03 billion).
The world's largest electronics assembler Hon Hai Hon Hai
Precision Industry won two licenses, as it seeks
diversify beyond its traditional contract manufacturing
business.
Other winners included Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan
Mobile, Far Eastone Telecommunications, Asia
Pacific Telecom Co, and a company backed by Ting Hsin
International Group.
The NCC is releasing a total of 270MHz of frequency spectrum
in the 700MHz, 900MHz and 1800MHz bands for 4G service.
($1 = 29.4165 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)