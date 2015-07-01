TAIPEI, July 1 The crew of a TransAsia Airways ATR plane that crashed in Taipei in February, killing 43 people on board, had shut off the working engine after the other lost power, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

In the latest investigation report, to be released on Thursday, data readings showed the almost-new turboprop ATR 72-600 stalled and crashed shortly after the functioning engine was switched off, said the source, who could not be identified because the report was yet to be made public.

The latest findings by the Aviation Safety Council will also focus on flight operations, air traffic control, weather, the air worthiness of the plane and other factors, said the source.

TransAsia has not yet commented on the latest findings. (Reporting by Faith Hung in TAIPEI; Editing by Paul Tait)