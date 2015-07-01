(Adds comments, background)
By Faith Hung
TAIPEI, July 1 The crew of a TransAsia Airways
ATR plane that crashed in Taiwan in February, killing
43 people on board, had shut off the working engine after the
other lost power, a source with direct knowledge of the matter
said on Wednesday.
The latest investigation report into the Taipei crash, to be
released on Thursday, will say data readings showed the
almost-new turboprop ATR 72-600 stalled and crashed shortly
after the functioning engine was switched off, said the source.
The findings of the report, by the Aviation Safety Council,
will also focus on flight operations, air traffic control,
weather, the air worthiness of the plane and other factors,
added the source, who could not be identified because the report
has not yet been made public.
TransAsia declined to comment on the latest findings.
The council report, which neither assigns responsibility nor
suggests recommendations for improvement, paints a more detailed
picture of the evidence than a preliminary report released days
after the crash.
In the preliminary report released in February, the council
said one of the plane's two engines failed but the pilot, for
reasons unknown, shut the other functional engine, causing the
plane to stall and crash.
The plane, which can fly on one engine, was carrying 58
passengers and crew when it lurched nose-up between buildings,
clipped an overpass and a taxi with one of its wings and then
crashed upside down into a shallow river in Taipei. Fifteen
people survived.
"UNBELIEVABLE, UNFORTUNATE"
While the reason for second engine being shut down remains
unclear, other sources familiar with the investigation told
Reuters human error was probably behind it.
"The pilots made a mistake here. What makes this even more
unbelievable, and unfortunate, was that the mistakes took place
even though there were three pilots in the cockpit," said one of
the sources, who declined to be identified because of the
sensitive nature of the topic.
"That is why the focus of the investigation has been
narrowed to the pilots and pilot training at TransAsia," the
source added.
Since the crash, Taiwan's Civil Aeronautics Administration
(CAA) has put all 55 of TransAsia's ATR pilots through oral
proficiency tests on how to handle an aircraft during engine
failure.
All but one of the pilots passed the tests, although some
needed more than one attempt. The lone failure was demoted in
rank to vice captain from captain.
"It was difficult to believe the captain turned off the
wrong engine, but it happened anyway. That's why tests were
demanded of TransAsia's ATR pilots," said another source, who
also requested anonymity.
A third source said TransAsia, in addition to cancelling
some flights, had made a number of reforms since the crash to
boost safety measures.
These included inviting Jon Beatty, chief executive of the
U.S.-based non-profit Flight Safety Foundation, to bring his
team to Taiwan shortly after the crash.
TransAsia also set up an internal flight safety panel, which
included Beatty, to report to its board, the source said.
(Additional reporting by Siva Govindasamy in SINGAPORE; Editing
by Paul Tait and Alex Richardson)