* "Wow, pulled back wrong throttle" - pilot
* Forty-three people killed when plane crashed into river
* Pilot failed May 2014 simulator training
* "Insufficient knowledge about how to deal with engine
flame-out"
(Adds details from report, comment from TransAsia, paragraphs
9, 20-24)
By Faith Hung and Siva Govindasamy
TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, July 2 The pilot flying a
TransAsia Airways ATR mistakenly switched off the
plane's only working engine seconds before it crashed in
February, killing 43 people, Taiwan's Aviation Safety Council
(ASC) said in its latest report on Thursday.
The ASC's report also showed that Captain Liao Jian-zong had
failed simulator training in May 2014, in part because he had
insufficient knowledge of how to deal with an engine flame-out
on take-off.
"Wow, pulled back the wrong side throttle," Liao, 41, was
heard to say on voice recordings seconds before the crash.
There appeared to be confusion in the cockpit as the two
captains tried to regain control of the plane after one engine
lost power about three minutes into the doomed flight.
Liao reduced the throttle on the working engine but did not
appear to realise his mistake until it was too late.
He tried to restart the engines several times before a
junior first officer in the cockpit said: "Impact, impact, brace
for impact."
Those were the chilling last words heard on the data
recordings, according to the latest report of the ASC's
investigation into the Feb. 4 crash.
Seconds later the almost new ATR 72-600, which had 58 people
on board, crashed upside down into a shallow river in Taipei
after it lurched between buildings, clipping an overpass and a
taxi.
Fifteen people survived but all three pilots and 40
passengers and other crew died in the second crash involving a
TransAsia ATR plane in a year.
A source with direct knowledge of the report told Reuters
on Wednesday the working engine had been shut
off.
FAILED SIMULATOR TRAINING
The ASC report, which neither assigns responsibility nor
suggests recommendations, paints a more detailed picture than a
preliminary report released days after the crash.
Liao, a former air force pilot, began flying commercial
aircraft in 2009 and joined TransAsia the following year. He was
promoted to captain in August 2014 and joined the ATR 72-600
fleet in November.
He had a total of 4,914 flight hours on ATR 72 planes.
However, the report showed that Liao failed the simulator
check in May 2014 when he was being evaluated for promotion.
Assessors found he had a tendency not to complete procedures and
checks, and his "cockpit management and flight planning" were
also found wanting.
However, he passed after a second simulator check on June 29
and 30 and was promoted to captain, although similar problems
were detected during training from July 2-10 last year.
Instructors commented that he was "prone to be nervous and
may make oral errors during the engine start procedure" and
displayed a "lack of confidence", the report shows.
Issues cropped up again during training for the ATR 72-600
in November, when an instructor said Liao "may need extra
training" when dealing with an engine failure after take-off.
After the crash, Taiwan's Civil Aeronautics Administration
put TransAsia's ATR pilots through oral proficiency tests on how
to handle an aircraft during engine failure.
All but one of the pilots passed the tests, although some
needed more than one attempt. The lone failure was demoted in
rank to vice captain from captain.
The airline now has 61 ATR pilots.
TransAsia president Fred Wu told a media conference later
on Thursday the airline would buy an ATR flight simulator, bring
in outside experts to evaluate pilots, and launch a safety
improvement programme with Airbus.
ATR is a joint venture between Airbus and Alenia Aermacchi,
a subsidiary of Italian aerospace firm Finmeccanica.
The airline has reached a settlement with the families of
seven passengers, and negotiations were underway with the rest,
said TransAsia CEO Peter Chen.
A draft of the final report will be issued in November with
the final report, which will include the cause of the crash and
recommendations, to be completed in April 2016.
(Additional reporting by J.R. Wu in TAIPEI; Editing by Paul
Tait)