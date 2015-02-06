(Deletes reference to joystick and updates)
TAIPEI Feb 6 The pilot of a doomed TransAsia
plane, hailed as a hero for his actions in the final
moments before a crash that killed 35 people, still had his
hands on the controls when his body was found, media reported on
Friday.
The pilot, identified by TransAsia as 42-year-old Liao
Chien-tsung, has been praised by Taipei's mayor for steering the
plane between apartment blocks and commercial buildings before
ditching the stalled aircraft in a river. [ID:nL4N0VF1DX}
TransAsia Flight GE235 was carrying 58 passengers and crew
when it lurched nose-up between buildings, clipped an overpass
and a taxi with one of its wings and then crashed upside down
into a shallow river after taking off on Wednesday.
The bodies of Liao and his co-pilot were retrieved from the
almost-new turboprop ATR 72-600's cockpit, with their legs badly
broken, investigators said.
"They were still trying to save this aircraft until the last
minute," Taiwanese media quoted unidentified prosecutors
involved in the crash investigation as saying.
Media quoted city officials as saying the death toll would
have been much worse if the plane had crashed into any of the
buildings it narrowly missed. Fifteen people survived.
The voice and data recorders from the plane have been
recovered and reveal that the plane lost thrust soon after
take-off.
The plane took off from Taipei's downtown Songshan airport
and was bound for the Taiwan island of Kinmen. Among those on
board were 31 tourists from China, mainly from the southwestern
city of Xiamen.
Taiwan's aviation regulator has ordered TransAsia and Uni
Air, a subsidiary of EVA Airways Corp 2618.TW, to conduct engine
and fuel system checks on the remaining 22 ATR aircraft they
still operate.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Paul Tait and Robert
Birsel)