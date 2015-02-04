Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
TAIPEI Feb 4 The chief executive of Taiwanese carrier TransAsia apologised on Wednesday after one of its planes crashed into a Taipei river, killing at least 11 people.
Chen Xinde bowed at a news conference, carried live on Taiwan television, as he offered a "deep apology" to the passengers and crew on board. The plane was carrying 58 people, 31 of them from mainland China.
At least 28 people were rescued after the plane crashed into a shallow river in downtown Taipei, although 19 remained unaccounted for.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Paul Tait)
