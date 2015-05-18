TAIPEI May 18 Taiwan has given Chinese
e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd six months
to wind down its online marketplace Taobao's operations on the
island after it failed to apply for the permit required for a
mainland Chinese company to do business there, Taipei
authorities said on Monday.
An official at Taiwan's Investment Commission said a fine of
T$240,000 ($7,896) has also been imposed on Taobao in what is
the second case of an Alibaba operation falling foul of the
permit rules for mainland China companies this year. In March,
Alibaba.com was told to leave Taiwan within six months and fined
T$120,000 for a similar reason.
While the fine is small and Taiwanese shoppers can continue
to orders goods via Taobao's mainland base in future, the
permits glitch is an unwelcome headache for Alibaba as its seeks
to grow business outside its mainland base.
"Mainland companies registered in foreign countries need to
apply for mainland business permits in Taiwan," Investment
Commission executive secretary Emile Chang said. "Neither
Alibaba nor Taobao have done so."
Chang said both Taobao and Alibaba.com, the
business-to-business online Alibaba platform hit by a similar
ruling earlier this year, had applied for regular licenses to
operate in Taiwan as non-Chinese, foreign-owned. Alibaba.com has
a registration in Singapore, while Taobao has a Hong Kong
registration.
He noted the companies could still apply for Chinese
mainland-owned company permits and potentially maintain
operations in Taiwan.
In a statement provided via its Taiwan Taobao operations,
Alibaba said it is "having positive ongoing discussions with the
relevant Taiwanese authorities...we hope to find a suitable way
forward in order to continue to serve the needs of Taiwan
consumers and merchants."
News of the Taobao fine was first reported by Chinese and
Taiwanese media last Thursday and confirmed by authorities
Monday.
Investment rules in Taiwan are stricter for mainland-owned
companies than other foreign-owned firms, largely due to
longstanding mistrust between the two political entities.
Even though trade and economic ties have expanded markedly
since the late 2000s, China deems Taiwan a renegade province and
has not ruled out using force to take it back, particularly if
the island makes a move toward formal independence.
($1 = 30.3950 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)