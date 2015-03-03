(Corrects Ma's title to executive chairman from chief executive
in the fifth paragraph)
By J.R. Wu and Faith Hung
TAIPEI, March 3 Taiwan has ordered Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd to withdraw from the country within six
months because the online retailer had violated investment rules
required for a Chinese company, an economics ministry official
said on Monday.
Alibaba has been fined T$120,000 ($3,824) and must withdraw
or transfer its holdings from its operation in Taiwan, Emile
M.P. Chang, acting executive secretary for the Investment
Commission, told Reuters.
The commission falls under the Ministry of Economic Affairs
and has authority over the review of Chinese investments in
Taiwan.
Chinese investments into the island are regulated strictly
because mainland China is still considered a political enemy
despite growing trade and economic ties since the late 2000s.
China deems Taiwan a renegade province and has not ruled out the
use of force to take it back, particularly if the island makes a
move toward independence.
On Tuesday at a university event in Taipei, Alibaba Group
Executive Chairman Jack Ma started a speech by remarking on
Alibaba's situation: "It's very strange. In China, we're viewed
as a foreign company. In Taiwan, we're seen as a Chinese
company."
Ma did not elaborate on his company's relations with
authorities in Taiwan, where he is viewed as a celebrity among
the young because of his business success and affable manner in
his public speaking engagements.
The Alibaba Group on Monday said it intends to set up a T$10
billion fund to support the growth of entrepreneur-run
businesses in Taiwan.
CHINESE COMPANY
Chang said the Investment Commission had been looking into
the Alibaba situation since September and had requested
documents from the company to clarify its shareholding, but
those documents had not been provided.
"We will actively communicate with the authority and provide
the required supporting materials to comply with the latest
requirements," Alibaba said in a statement late on Monday.
"Since Alibaba Group, the parent company of Alibaba.com,
went public in the United States last September, the authority
took a different view about the internal structure of Alibaba
Group and deemed it as a mainland Chinese company."
The Chinese e-commerce giant entered Taiwan in 2008 through
Singapore-registered Alibaba.com Singapore E-commerce Private
Ltd, which Alibaba says established operations in Taiwan in
accordance to regulations at the time.
The company said it will continue to clarify the issues and,
if necessary, will take proper actions to protect the legitimate
interests of Alibaba.com.
($1 = 31.3900 Taiwan dollars)
