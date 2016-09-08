TAIPEI, Sept 8 Taiwan's central bank said on Thursday it will require local banks to submit applications before opening foreign currency derivative product accounts for retail customers and institutional investors.

The new rule comes after the legislature earlier this year demanded that the central bank tighten regulation of such products.

The calls for rule-changes came as some Taiwanese banks suffered losses from customer defaults on a popular derivative product, as investors were hit by an unexpected slide in China's currency.

The new rule will take effect Sept. 11.

Local banks are already required to send applications for accounts from institutional investors and high net-worth institutional clients to the central bank for approval.