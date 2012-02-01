TAIPEI Feb 1 China's banking authority chief will visit his counterpart in Taiwan this year, a Taiwan official said on Wednesday, in the latest sign that the pace of cross-strait banking ties is picking up.

Shang Fulin, chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC), will discuss topics including loans to small and medium enterprises and asset quality control, among others, said Kuei Hsien-nung, director general of banking at Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commssion.

"Chairman Shang will definitely pay a visit. We and the CBRC are working out the timetable, most likely in the first half of this year," said Kuei.

The visit would raise hopes that both sides will further open their financial markets to each other since a landmark free trade pact was signed in 2010.

That pact opened up the China market to many Taiwan industries and held out the promise of a surge in new business for the island's financial sector, which needs new growth areas to escape a saturated domestic market.

But progress has been small, constrained by acute sensitivity in Taiwan over potential inroads into the finance sector by China, which despite warm business ties remains a political rival and even a possible military foe with a stated ambition to take Taiwan back.

With the re-election last month of President Ma Ying-jeou, whose policy of economic opening to China has pushed business ties to their warmest in six decades, there have been signs of a renewed activity in the financial sector.

On Tuesday Taiwan approved the opening of branches by China's Bank of China and Bank of Communications . China Construction Bank and China Merchants Bank already have representative offices in Taiwan.

Six Taiwan banks, including Cathay Financial's banking arm, have upgraded their offices on the mainland to branches and have applied to conduct the yuan business, Kuei said.

The prospect of closer ties after the visit helped send Taiwan's banking stocks up over two percent on Wednesday, the highest intraday level since mid-November and beating the broader market's 0.6 percent gain. (Editing by Jonathan Standing)