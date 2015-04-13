TAIPEI, April 13 Taiwanese banks will need to
strengthen loan coverage provisions on business related to
China, in a move designed to better protect local lenders'
growing exposure to the mainland, the island's financial
regulator said on Monday.
The banks will need to increase loan loss reserves to at
least 1.5 percent of total outstanding credit extended to China
from 1 percent by the end of this year, according to new rules
issued by the Financial Supervisory Commission.
The regulator also directed banks to strengthen their
oversight on short-term trade financing.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; editing by John Stonestreet)