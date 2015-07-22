TAIPEI, July 22 Taiwan's government has agreed
to inject T$14 billion ($450 million) into two of its biggest
state-owned lenders, top officials at the two banks said on
Wednesday, in a move aimed at supporting local banks.
The Finance Ministry is planning to use the National
Development Fund to give T$7 billion each to the banks in 2016,
said Bank of Taiwan President Hsiau Chang-Ruey and Land Bank of
Taiwan Chairman Shiu Kuang-Si.
The finance ministry controls the island's state-run banks
as well as the development fund.
The two banks have been facing business expansion challenges
in recent years, as they had submitted profits back to the
government.
State-run banks, which control half of Taiwan's banking
assets, have seen their earnings squeezed by growing competition
from private and foreign banks.
(Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Loh Liang-sa; Writing by Faith
Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)