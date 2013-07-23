TAIPEI, July 23 Taiwan will allow local bills finance companies to trade bonds denominated in foreign currencies, including offshore yuan bonds in Hong Kong, said two sources close to the central bank on Tuesday.

The island's eight bills finance firms will be able to trade Hong Kong's Dim Sum bonds and U.S. dollar bonds, among many others, in the near term, the sources said.

They declined to be identified as the matter is not public yet.

The move is part of Taiwan's efforts to become yet another offshore yuan trading hub in Asia after Hong Kong and Singapore. The island introduced offshore yuan business earlier in 2013. (Reporting by Lin Miao-jung; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)