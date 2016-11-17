TAIPEI Nov 17 Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) is asking local insurers to actively evaluate the possibility of buying long-term government bonds, subject to their capital allocation, two people with direct knowledge of the request said on Thursday.

The move comes before the government holds a 30-year bond auction next week.

FSC officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Richard Borsuk)