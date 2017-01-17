TAIPEI Jan 17 Taiwan's financial regulator on Tuesday said it would curb investments by domestic insurers in international corporate bonds redeemable by issuers within five years, as it moves to clamp down on risk.

Taiwan has sought to attract such bond listings to boost the global competitiveness of its capital markets, drawing in major international companies, including computer maker Apple Inc and telecoms firm AT&T.

Taiwan's insurers had invested T$2.498 trillion ($78.8 billion) in bonds of this kind by November, regulator data shows.

Most of these bonds mature in one to seven years, but issuers have often exercised the option to redeem them early, provoking concern by the island's Financial Supervisory Commission this could jeopardize the stability of investments.

The regulator, which initially proposed barring investments in bonds with a six-year timeframe for redemption, has decided on five years instead, in a new rule that takes effect before the end of June.

The insurance industry had sought that the curbs cover bonds redeemable within three years, however. (Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)