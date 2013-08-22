TAIPEI Aug 22 The Taiwan cabinet on Thursday
approved a budget for next year that will allow government debt
to climb to a record high.
Outstanding debt will add to T$5.43 trillion ($181.17
billion) in 2014 after the planned bond issues and bank
borrowings of T$283.9 billion in total, the central budget unit
said in a document, amounting to 38.7 percent of average GDP of
the last three years, close to the legal limit set at 40.6
percent.
The government plans to sell through private placement
T$44.1 billion worth of state-owned shares, including Chunghwa
Telecom, Mega Financial Holding, Taiwan
Cooperative Financial Holding, China Steel
and Taiwan Fertilizer Co.
According to the document, tax revenue will drop 0.7 percent
from this year, hurt by a 9.6 percent decline in securities
transaction taxes.
The budget will be submitted to the Legislative Council for
approval by the end of August. ($1 = T$30)
(Reporting by Miaojung Lin and Clare Jim; Editing by Nick
Macfie)