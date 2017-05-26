TAIPEI May 26 Taiwan's Cathay Financial
Holdings said its two subsidiaries have completed an
agreement to acquire the Malaysia unit of The Bank of Nova
Scotia for $255 million.
The subsidiaries, Cathay United Bank and Cathay Life, will
split the stake at 51 percent and 49 percent respectively,
according to a company statement. The deal is expected to be
completed in the second half of this year.
Last month, Cathay Financial said its subsidiaries were
participating in the equity bid for the Malaysia unit in an
exclusive agreement.
(Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)