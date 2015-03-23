TAIPEI, March 23 Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd will take over two loss-making local life insurance companies, a government regulator said Monday.

Taiwan's largest financial holding company by assets, through its life insurance unit, was awarded Singfor Life Insurance Co. and Global Life Insurance Co. in a government auction, an official with the Taiwan Insurance Guaranty Fund told Reuters.

The fund is supervised by the island's Financial Supervisory Commission.

The government will pay T$30.3 billion ($963.77 million) to Cathay for the takeover of Singfor Life Insurance and Global Life Insurance, the official said.

The move marked the latest effort by Taiwan to consolidate its highly fragmented insurance industry, which has been dominated by Cathay and Fubon Financial Holding Co Ltd , among the five biggest players, making it difficult for smaller ones to survive.

($1 = 31.4390 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Faith Hung and Emily Chan; Editing by Kim Coghill)