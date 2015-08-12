BRIEF-Bahrain Car Parks posts Q1 profit
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 299,503 dinars versus loss of 25,533 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qSCiv7) Further company coverage:
TAIPEI Aug 12 Taiwan's overnight interbank rate was guided lower for the second day in a row on Wednesday, traders said, a rare move first made by the central bank on Tuesday.
The rate was lowered to 0.384 percent Wednesday from 0.386 percent on Tuesday, traders said.
Taiwan's markets have also been buffeted by the devaluation of the yuan. The local dollar, also hurt by slowing growth in the domestic economy, fell to a low not seen in nearly five years against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* AllianceBernstein Holding LP - preliminary assets under management increased to $504 billion during April 2017 from $498 billion at end of March