BRIEF-Syndicate Bank gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 bln rupees
* Says gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TAIPEI May 31 Taiwan's central bank said on Wednesday it sees domestic economic growth as strong and inflation as stable.
The central bank also cautioned that corporate borrowing cost would rise and profitability would fall if there is a volatile shift of foreign fund flows to outflows, according to a report it issued. (Reporting by Loh Liang-sa; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Says gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, June 23 At least five energy and infrastructure groups are expected to place non-binding offers for the Italian assets of Spain's Gas Natural, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, adding foreign funds were also looking at the deal.