BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TAIPEI May 3 Taiwan's central bank sees volatility of the local currency against the U.S. dollar as "unavoidable" and urges local companies to be vigilant about currency hedging, deputy governor Yang Chin-long said on Wednesday.
Yang made the comments in a parliamentary session, without elaborating. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sam Holmes)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.